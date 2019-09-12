Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 16506 Los Morros, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067

16506 Los Morros Pool  ()
16506 Los Morros Aerial  ()
16506 Los Morros Living Room  ()
Sep. 12, 2019
9:12 AM
Located on the West side of the prestigious Rancho Santa Fe covenant, this historic single level home is the epitome of French country elegance and architecture. Known as “The Shipway House” it was designed and built by one of America’s first female architects, Verna Cook Shipway. With delicate colors, artistic doors, stonework, and exterior patios, this home embodies the design and charm of the era in which it was built. The private guest house, pool and outdoor areas create a perfect space for entertaining and relaxing. The current owner, Penelope Voisen, purchased the home in 1986. She has substantially remodeled and updated the home, yet has preserved the original representation of style and detail created by Verna Cook Shipway.
List price $2,599,000
For more information please visit 16506LosMorros.com
Photos by Ollie Paterson OlliePaterson.com

Chad Voisen
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
(760) 420-1576
DRE #01448053

Real EstateHome of the Week
