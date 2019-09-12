Home of the Week, 16506 Los Morros, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067

Located on the West side of the prestigious Rancho Santa Fe covenant, this historic single level home is the epitome of French country elegance and architecture. Known as “The Shipway House” it was designed and built by one of America’s first female architects, Verna Cook Shipway. With delicate colors, artistic doors, stonework, and exterior patios, this home embodies the design and charm of the era in which it was built. The private guest house, pool and outdoor areas create a perfect space for entertaining and relaxing. The current owner, Penelope Voisen, purchased the home in 1986. She has substantially remodeled and updated the home, yet has preserved the original representation of style and detail created by Verna Cook Shipway.

List price $2,599,000

For more information please visit 16506LosMorros.com

Photos by Ollie Paterson OlliePaterson.com

Chad Voisen

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

(760) 420-1576

DRE #01448053

