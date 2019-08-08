Home of the Week, 1288 Silverado St

Open House - Sat 2-4 pm (Aug. 10) and Sun 12-2pm (Aug. 11)

1928 Historic Adobe in the heart of the Village

• Walk to Cove, downtown shops and restaurants

• 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2568', fully remodeled in 2012, with only mandatory historic portions left in original state.

• Original living room with fireplace and barrel ceiling.

• Transferable Mills Act covers $1.38 million against property tax

• Solar is transferable; electricity generated provides 100% of usage.

• Beautifully landscaped, low maintenance front yard; multiple patios

• Lots of windows, sunny throughout, lovely ocean breezes

$3,400,000

Harriet Preovolos, Realtor

First Team Real Estate

DRE#01929954

619-890-2765