Home of the Week, 5528 Havenridge Way, Carmel Valley

Resort style home walking distance to TOP rated schools and restaurants in Carmel Valley. Come see this beautifully appointed Belmont home that has recently been refreshed with new lighting, contemporary flooring in the bathrooms and fresh paint in the heart of Carmel Valley. This 5 bedroom home has a great open floor plan with tons of space for entertaining! Tropical oasis backyard with pool/waterfall and spa, fire pit, built in BBQ, this yard has it ALL! Close to beaches, shopping, luxury cinema, etc.

Michael G. Anderson

Willis Allen Real Estate

Cell (858) 361-1030 | Fax (858) 430-3591

www.TheAndersonEstates.com

DRE# 01855503

