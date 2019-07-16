Home of the Week, 6320 El Sicomoro, Rancho Santa Fe Covenant

5BD/9BA

Enjoy ultimate Southern California living in this spacious, single level, 5 bedroom, 7 full, 2 half baths Covenant retreat. You’ll be enchanted by its serene setting and private West side location on nearly 1 acre. This well appointed, architect designed, Mediterranean home has an ideal 7,459 sqft layout for family & entertaining. An alluring feature is its spectacular kitchen & family room which opens to a backyard oasis. Fenced and lushly landscaped for privacy, this is an entertainer’s dream complete with pool, waterfall, spa and plenty of space for guests to park and stay the night.

Priced at $3,499,000

Connie Berkley

Willis Allen Real Estate | Christie’s International Real Estate

Cell: 858-775-6654

DRE# 00850524