Rental of the Week, 1818 Oceanfront Del Mar 92014

Del Mar Beach Rental. MAKE YOUR VISION OF LIVING ON THE BEACH A REALITY. Pristine Beach Front Home on the Sand. Watch the sun set over the horizon and Sleep with the sound of waves. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a 2 car garage and 6 more parking spaces. Available October 1st thru May 30th. $17,000 a month. 2 month minimum. Includes all utilities and WiFi. A relaxing vacation close to home in the exclusive community of Del Mar. Call for more information and an appointment. This will be the best vacation you ever have.

Patricia Simmons
1818 Oceanfront Del Mar 92014
(858) 758-0929

