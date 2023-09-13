Home of the Week, 17101 Circa Oriente, Rancho Santa Fe

7 BD | 7 BA | 9,012 SQFT

Rancho Santa Fe. Stunning renovated Mediterranean-style estate offers the epitome of luxury living in the prestigious 24-hour gate guarded Fairbanks Ranch community. With 6 oversized bedrooms plus a pool room, 7 bathrooms and two half bathrooms, sprawling across 9,012 square feet of living space, this home presents an unparallel blend of modern elegance and comfort. State of the art movie theatre room with a 120” 4K laser smart short throw projector and surround sound. Oversized pantry and two laundry room areas; one on the bottom floor and one in the primary bathroom. Gym/maid’s quarters with a full bathroom on the garage level floor with separate access, large four car garage with plenty of storage space. Set on a beautifully landscaped one-acre lot, with room to add a sport court, the property exudes privacy and tranquility, creating a true oasis for its residents. Fairbanks Ranch offers incredible amenities including multiple entry/exit security gates, 24 hour roving security patrol, 22 full-time security staff, first class equestrian center, 5 community tennis courts, magnificent lake with paddle boats, community clubhouse, jogging and riding trails, 9 hole putting green and gazebo and private entrance to award winning school.

$7,499,000

Troy Gindt

Mortgate Realty Professionals | DRE# 01860481

858.349.0580

troy@mrpservicesinc.com

www.mrpservicesinc.com

DRE #01299789