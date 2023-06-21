Home of the Month, 1930 Balboa Ave, Del Mar

Nestled atop a hill in the exclusive community of Olde Del Mar, this uber-modern home offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The almost 5,500 square foot estate includes a main home of 4 expansive bedrooms and 4.5 baths, plus a newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 bath guest house. The open floor plan blends the indoors with the outdoors, creating a seamless flow between the living and dining areas. The spacious decks surrounding the home allow you to enjoy the Southern California weather while taking in the stunning white water views. Natural light floods every room, thanks to the towering floor-to-ceiling windows. The stylish floating stairway made of glass and wood leads to the master suite with its breathtaking views, floor-to-ceiling windows and accordion doors.

This estate is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With its stunning views, modern design, and privacy, and within a short distance to the world class restaurants, shopping and beach. It is the perfect place to call home. 10,695,000

