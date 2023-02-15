Home of the Week, 4690 North Ln, Del Mar

4+ BR | 3+ BA - Stunning Modern in coveted Montecillo neighborhood - Liebhardt & Weston AIA 1973 - Lot size approximately 1.42 acres - Main House 3,168 esf - Carriage House 600 esf over car garage - Studio space with a Kitchenette - Fruit Trees - Park like setting $4,495,000

Newsletter Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox

Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.