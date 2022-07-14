Opinion/Letters to the Editor July 2022

Providing a safe and reliable water supply

As board members of Santa Fe Irrigation District, we are proud to be part of an organization providing a precious resource to our community. We are both in our first year and a half of serving on the Board of Directors, and we have been amazed with the complexity of running a water district, especially one that has some of the lowest rates of all the water districts in the County.

Our board is in the middle of a cost-of-service study to determine the rate structure for the next three years. The process has been going on since January and will continue through the summer and fall. It has been a fascinating process to learn all the details of how rates are determined, the costs of providing services, and the impact climate change, inflation, and weather have on rates.

It is important to the entire board that we are open and transparent about our process, which is why all the meetings have been open to the public and held virtually, so that any interested party can participate or watch from home. While the meetings can last several hours, we are breaking them up into topic areas to keep the discussion focused and informative. The goal is to have a new structure approved by the end of the year.

At the most recent meeting, we heard a presentation from a consultant about the use of satellite imagery to determine the size of properties and how much irrigated landscape is on those properties. Budget-based water rates for individual properties can be determined using information available in the public domain. The use of satellite imagery is another innovative and cost-effective way to determine water use for customers, which could potentially affect how rates are determined. Budget-based water rates, used by many districts in California, are being explored as part of the rate setting process as required by the litigation settlement agreement with the Rancho Santa Fe Association. This is an exploratory process, and NO decisions have been made regarding the rate structure or the rate-setting process. There is still a lot more information to review and various rate-structure options will be considered before any decisions are made, during our public meetings..

Water use, availability and costs will continue to be an important topic for our community and our region as we navigate the current drought. We encourage all customers to learn more about the process and participate in the upcoming meetings. You can find information on the district website, sfidwater.org; there you can sign up to be notified of meetings, to receive news flashes, and to get links to our social media pages. You can also send messages to board members via the website. We are ready to respond with the information you need or direct you to the appropriate staff member. We appreciate all our customers and look forward to hearing your thoughts on our rates and process.

Sandra Johnson,

Board member District 3

Ken Westphal,

Board member District 1