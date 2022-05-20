Opinion/Letters to the Editor May 2022

May 19 issue:

RSF Historical Society: Thank you for the opportunity to serve

Dear RSF Historical Society Membership and Rancho Santa Fe Community:

After 18 rewarding years on the Board of the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society, I am stepping down as of May 17th. Starting in 2004 as the Assistant Treasurer, Treasurer, then since 2009, President, I have loved working with very creative and dedicated individuals, all interested in bringing out the best in the Historical Society and working toward providing the best possible resource to the community in collecting, maintaining and presenting the history of Rancho Santa Fe.

We have strived to make the HS financially solvent, creatively relevant and to be the pillar in the community of historic information through its archives, website and related activities. In setting up repeatable operational programs, we have enabled the HS to continue its operation under new guidance and feel confident that the enthusiasm remains high to continue the great works of the organization. With that being said, we could not have achieved those tasks without your ongoing support, the support of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation and many other organizations that have assisted with the various programs and activities over the years. In addition, we thank those that have remembered the Historical Society in their Estate Plans, which have had a significant impact on the financial solvability of the organization.

With that being said, there is much more to be done. I would hope that you continue to support your Historical Society, both financially and by participating in the planning and execution of its programs so as to ensure the continued success and that it remains an intricate resource for the community in the years to come. If you have an inclination to become involved in many of the projects and committees, the Board or to simply financially support the HS, please reach out and offer your support. Stop by and say Hi at La Flecha House.

Thank you again for the opportunity to serve you and I certainly hope to run into you at the future events of the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society.

All the best,

John N. Vreeburg

Past President and Board Member, and

Continued Supporter of the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society

