Opinion/Letters to the Editor December 2021

Dec. 2 issue:

Story highlights importance of equestrian community to RSF

I am happy to be a subscriber/supporter of the Review, with wonderful writers like Karen Billing who covers the Rancho Santa Fe community so well. Her cover story Nov. 23 featuring my daughter Caroline included everything I knew about her success in the national riding arena, and highlights how important the equestrian community is to our community. The trainers at Osuna are truly world-class, nationally- recognized as the best in America (the arena at the Los Angeles horse show is named after local trainer Hap Hansen, indicating how the American horse community respects him).

John Ingalls

Rancho Santa Fe

