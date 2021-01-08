Opinion/Letters to the Editor January 2021

Jan. 7 issue:

Thank you Marlene King

Thank you to Marlene King for her steadfast resolve! Along with Greg Gruzdowich, they were two solid voices on the Santa Fe Irrigation District board. Marlene, in her six years (Dec. 2014-Dec. 2020) of water oversight and service as a director of the board, will be missed. Although Marlene’s departure was a surprise to some, she achieved much during her tenure.

She was a voice of reason, holding the line against water rate increases. We should all be grateful to her for this.

It is critical that the next director be up to speed on all the local and regional water issues and challenges, to understand the past COSS (Cost of Service Study) to protect Ranch ratepayers’ interests. The next COSS is in 14 months, which hopefully will not result in another water rate increase.

As Marlene said: “It does not matter how much 92067 reduces usage; the very nature of the difference in property size throws a significantly higher percentage of overhead onto 92067. Overhead is the last frontier in finally achieving rate equity.”

I do hope that she will continue to be a voice (albeit) from the sidelines for the good of the ratepayers.

Thank you Marlene for being a strong advocate for us! You are highly appreciated.

Happy New Year 2021!

Nick Dieterich,

SFID Division 3 resident since 1996

The Ranch has lost more than its ‘King’— What will water rates be in five years?

Thanks to former Santa Fe Irrigation District (SFID) Div. 3 Director Marlene King for working so hard for us. I feel there is no one left who will spend as much time representing Rancho Santa Fe for fair water rates.

All Ranch residents and landowners need to be concerned about the long-term rate effect on 92067 due to the newly lowered reserve fund thresholds. Former Director King often brought our attention to the disparity in general overhead costs between smaller, coastal properties and larger, inland properties. This will be very important when the time comes to fund SFID’s contractual obligation to pay upwards of $50 million to build a new Lake Hodges dam face. Will the $50 million be divided equally among each of the SFID customers?

As SFID expenses rise and customers continue to reduce their outdoor water usage, will the Solana Beach majority vote in a sixth tier in a couple of years when SFID votes in a new rate structure?

Holly Manion

Rancho Santa Fe