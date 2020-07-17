Letters to the Editor/Opinion July 2020

July 16 issue:

The importance (and reward) of being a school board trustee

Somewhere amidst all the social turmoil and ongoing pandemic, the basic needs around educating our children needs to be kept front and center. As the current school board president, but more importantly as a parent of two children that have benefited from attending R. Roger Rowe for the last nine years, I appreciate firsthand what a truly special environment our school provides our children and for our community. And I appreciate the importance of the upcoming election to fill the three board seats to be (re-)elected with individuals committed to preserving and extending the excellence of our district!

The impact of a school board trustee can be long lasting, and in ways completely unforeseen. A previous board took the initiative to rebuild school facilities a decade ago, and it is the spacious and modern facilities that have supported the development of plans to re-open the school while abiding by all health safety guidelines provided by the county and by the state. Our children need the social fabric of the community’s school, and we all are benefiting from the work of the school board a decade past.

I believe that there are many challenges ahead in continuing to push the school district towards excellence; this will require five elected trustees to come together as a board to provide governance. The upcoming general election in November needs candidates for the school board, and interested individuals can register their intent to run at the San Diego County Registrar during the filing period between July 13 through Aug. 7, 2020 (detailed instructions can be found at www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/candidates-campaigns/filing.html).

The children of R Roger Rowe require and deserve a knowledgeable and motivated board of trustees. The school board, in conjunction with administrators and staff, teachers, and the RSF Education Foundation, provides an essential element of the district that benefits from a constant influx of knowledge and enthusiasm through the (re-)election process. Board members are elected to a four-year term. As a retiring member of the board of trustees I feel a responsibility to inform my community on the importance of volunteering and would urge community members to register your candidacy and to proudly serve on the board if elected. It has been a rewarding experience for me individually, and one that I want to openly invite others to experience firsthand! Be part of the solution!

Scott D Kahn, PhD

RSF School board president

Support the proposed amendment to allow The Village Church to build a columbarium

I am writing today to ask for the support of Rancho Santa Fe residents in helping The Village Church continue and expand its tradition of service within our community as we vote on the proposed amendment to our Covenant that would allow us to build a columbarium.

For 64 years, the Village Church has sought to be a valued and valuable institution in our special town. We offer spiritual education, guidance, and support to all, regardless of whether they are official members or not. Our church campus often serves as a meeting place for community groups and events. It is our privilege to provide worship services to mark the significant events of life, including weddings and funerals. We have grown along with the community and hope to continue this role for years to come.

As part of this growth we hope to build a columbarium within the church campus itself. Since churches began to build structures to support their ministries (as early as the 3rd century) they have also provided burial places to honor and remember their dead. We wish to continue this form of service to our entire community. Rancho Santa Fe is rightly proud of its history, and part of that history includes remembering those who have come before us.

The columbarium will be entirely contained within church walls and invisible from outside. It will be a garden where people can reflect and pray. The outward appearance (from within the garden itself) will be nothing more than several low walls with simple name and date plaques attached to niches where cremains are kept. It is not a crematorium – a place where human remains are incinerated. It will allow families to have a place within the same community where they have lived where they can celebrate their loved ones’ lives. The profit from this enterprise will be entirely spiritual.

I believe the original intent of the Covenant was to prohibit large and publicly intrusive structures – which is what columbariums usually were in the 1920s. Nor did residents want to live adjacent to a field of headstones. What we propose is entirely different.

What we need now is for every member of our beloved community to vote in favor of the proposed modification. A super-majority vote is required, meaning that everyone needs to vote. Some who vote will do so from personal interest, others because of your commitment to the broader good. In any case, your favorable vote will do nothing but add to the many wonderful and meaningful aspects of life within our community and the rich legacy that we leave behind for future generations.

The Rev. Dr. Jack W. Baca,

Senior Pastor

Art Jury members uphold RSF Covenant

Our Art Jury members put a lot of time and effort into gathering the simple facts and integrating those facts into their decisions as they uphold our Rancho Santa Fe Covenant.

To have the board step in and usurp that those decisions degrades the Art Jury’s function.

The board interfering only makes upholding our Covenant more difficult.

Every landowner signs or has signed saying they will follow our Covenant. However, there has to be guardians at the gate to give our Covenants value and adherence.

As to the landowner’s advocate, in the Art Jury’s domain, it is the landowner’s hired architect that is their advocate not our board. Our board’s job is to support the Art Jury as Art Jury members work to uphold our Rancho Santa Fe covenants.

It is imperative that the the board and the Art Jury remain separate entities with separate powers.

Someone has to be given the right to draw “lines in the sand” in order for our Covenant to be upheld. Which is wisely what our founders realized when they wrote our Rancho Santa Fe Covenant.

The Art Jury decisions at times do not please everyone which can make being an Art Jury member uncomfortable at times. However, their single duty to protect and uphold our Covenant is the basis for what Rancho Santa Fe has grown to be.

The job of the Art Jury members is simply to see that those who signed that they will support the Rancho Santa Fe Protective Covenant adhere to that commitment.

Most sincerely and respectively,

Gail Frazar

A previous Art Jury member

and a RSF resident since the early ’70s