Ukrainian tennis player wins both singles, doubles titles at successful RSF Open

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club was once again home court for a week of exciting tennis with the third annual TaliMar Rancho Santa Fe Open. From Oct. 6-13, the third annual USTA Women’s Pro Circuit $60,000 event was presented by The Gillian Gillies and Prentiss Van Den Berg Team.

RSF Open doubles champs Makenna Jones and Yuliia Starodubtseva with finalists Madison Sieg and

Tatiana Prozorova. (Steve Pratt)

Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva came out on top, taking home both the singles and doubles titles in the event. According to a news release, she pocketed $10,814, including $9,142 for her singles win and $1,672 for her share of the doubles purse.

Competing in her first year on the ITF World Tennis Tour circuit, the 23-year-old Starodubtseva’s win marked her fourth career singles title and third in doubles, according to the news release. A former All-American at Old Dominion University in Virginia, Starodubtseva’s followed up her 7-5, 6-3 win in the singles final over Switzerland’s Lulu Sun by teaming with American Makenna Jones to capture the doubles championship over Russia’s Tatiana Prozorova and former USC All-American Madison Sieg.

Yuliia Starodubtseva won both singles and doubles titles in the RSF Open. (Birgitte Bradshaw)

According to the news release, Starodubtseva and Jones entertained the enthusiastic crowd in the doubles final. Jones, a Tampa, Fla. resident, won her ninth ITF pro doubles title of the year.

“The third annual TaliMar Rancho Santa Fe Open was a huge success as we once again welcomed players into our community from around the world to play our tournament,” said Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club General Manager John Chanfreau. “From our opening night cocktail event to the last ball struck crowning a new singles and doubles champion, the rising stars of the WTA Tour showcased their world-class skills. We can’t wait to do it even bigger and better next year.”

This year the RSF Tennis Club was one of 29 clubs to win the USTA’s Outstanding Facility Award, an award that recognizes the excellence of tennis facilities throughout the country. The club was honored at the 2023 US Open in New York in August.

With the RSF Open win, Starodubtseva now sits at a career-high No. 175. Starodubtseva, who lives and trains full-time in Westchester County, N.Y., moved on from Rancho Santa Fe to compete at an $80,000-level USTA Pro Circuit tourney in Macon, Ga.

