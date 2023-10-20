Tech-Angels use tech-smarts to give back at RSF Senior Center

On a recent Friday afternoon, a group of R. Roger Rowe School students got out of school and headed off campus for the weekend. The boys walked through the village to a seemingly unlikely destination: the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center.

The boys were volunteering their time for the locally based nonprofit Tech-Angels, offering a Tech Tutoring session for the Senior Center. The group of boys worked one-on-one with seniors, troubleshooting and finding fixes for problems with lap tops, iPads and smart phones.

Rancho Santa Fe twins Jaiden and Keanu Seeliger and their younger brother Milaan started the nonprofit during the pandemic. Inspired by their grandmother who was isolated at home, the boys started collecting gently used devices to give to elderly people in nursing homes across the country, enabling them to stay connected with their loved ones.

Tech-Angel Benjamin Allen at work in the RSF Senior Center. (Karen Billing)

Since then, the nonprofit has pivoted to not only donating devices but also offering their tech support for seniors, recruiting friends from school to help out.

“We want to help more people,” said Milaan, now a seventh grader while his older brothers are now in eighth grade.

Benjamin Allen, a student at The Grauer School now serves as the group’s North County San Diego leader and Asa Yonemitsu is a community outreach leader.

This year, Tech-Angels have donated devices and assisted residents at La Marea in Carlsbad, the Auberge retirement community in Del Sur, and Sharp Chula Vista’s Skilled Nursing home—they’ve done everything from teaching how to text, set up a Facebook account, how to download and play games, and how to change wallpaper to a sweet family photo.

Their Tech Tutoring sessions at the RSF Senior Center started up in July. Kris Slugg, executive director of the Senior Center, said it is great to see the boys interacting with the seniors, with patience and kindness. And Keanu said it is nice to have an impact on their local community of Rancho Santa Fe.

Tech-Angels provided a Tech Tutoring session at the RSF Senior Center. (Karen Billing)

At the Senior Center on Oct. 13, their third session at the center, the Tech-Angels provided help for a steady stream of seniors. There were questions about FaceTime, contact lists and getting pesky devices to cooperate on command. When one Angel was stumped, another would step in to try and find a solution—the boys’ mom Dimple Shah even stepped in to assist as a reserve Angel.

Tech-Angels, a 501c3 nonprofit, is always looking for community support through donations of fully-functioning, lightly-used tablets (with chargers), preferably new or less than three years old. Financial donations also help source low-cost lightly used devices for donations. To learn more, visit https://www.tech-angels.org/get-involved

