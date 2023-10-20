La Jolla researchers develop new AI model to improve body-movement tracking

In neurobiology, understanding how the brain directs movement — and how the body responds — is a crucial part of a complicated puzzle. Historically, it also has been a part of the puzzle that requires copious amounts of human involvement to document.

To help expedite the process, create massive amounts of data and reduce human effort at the same time, scientists at the La Jolla-based Salk Institute for Biological Studies have created GlowTrack, a non-invasive movement tracking method that uses fluorescent dye markers to generate data that is used to train artificial intelligence.

A study on the technology led by Salk associate professor Eiman Azim was published recently in Nature Communications.

In recent memory, Azim said, scientists would physically place markers on the subject area, such as a leg, to track movement in lab mice. While that method would yield tons of data, it came with challenges, he said.

“Animals don’t like the markers and can take them off. … More crucially, you have to decide what you care about tracking, such as the hand, the wrist or elbow, and you are stuck with that,” Azim said.

On top of that, a person would need to go through the images created and manually and repeatedly mark body parts on a computer screen.

“The field has recognized that we needed to move past that approach,” Azim said. “The lab world has been revolutionized by human motion-tracking technology and artificial intelligence.”

Using early iterations of neural networks generated by AI, data could be fed into a system with the hope that it would find the subject areas and mark them rather than having humans do it.

But even that had limitations.

“The network would become sensitive to that data set and only look for that same landmark [on the body],” Azim said.

Also, outside factors such as light, orientation of the body and camera angle affected the model’s ability to recognize the tracked body part.

Looking to make AI models more robust and able to track different body parts at different angles, Azim created GlowTrack.

With the technology, researchers use fluorescent dye to mark and subsequently label parts of the animal or human body. With the fluorescent dye markers, which are invisible to the human eye, an enormous amount of visually diverse data can be created quickly and fed into the artificial intelligence models without the need for human annotation.

“You need to understand the movement as completely as possible. If you are missing what the body is doing, you might be missing how the brain is controlling it. You have to link the two.” — Salk Institute associate professor Eiman Azim

With GlowTrack, Azim said, millions of images can be generated with no human error, and a huge amount of data can be collected beyond what a person could mark.

“It also creates data that is visually diverse and provides different angles,” he said. “We can take all that data, feed it to the network and it becomes much more versatile and adjusts to different conditions they haven’t seen … which we couldn’t do with humans.”

Instead of labeling one thing, “the network can track hundreds or more landmarks that densely cover the area of interest,” he said.

Salk bioinformatics analyst Daniel Butler stands with associate professor Eiman Azim, creator of GlowTrack. (Salk Institute )

The impact of a more versatile AI system is seemingly endless, Azim said.

“Imagine if you could track everything, how every part of the body is moving, when you are working with a complete data set,” he said. “Moving your hands and fingers involves complicated coordination between the brain, the muscles and the body part with incredible speed. So to understand how the brain is doing that, you need to understand the movement as completely as possible. If you are missing what the body is doing, you might be missing how the brain is controlling it. You have to link the two.”

In addition to creating a more complete picture, the work enables researchers to focus on “what we want to be doing” instead of spending hours inputting data.

“It increases speed and helps standardize things across experiments,” Azim said. “One problem is that labs are asking parallel questions but working with neural networks that are focused on one thing. With this, experiments that span labs and countries can have the same data across experiments. That’s something that a lot of the field is moving toward.”

He added that he is excited to see how fields outside his own might use the technology, including health care to address brain disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and robotics that might improve surgical operations.

All the data has been made available so anyone who wants to replicate the technology for a particular field can do so.

“We have made everything open source, so all of our instructions and the data we generated is freely available,” Azim said. “If someone outside our field wanted to use it, there is some work on the front end where they need to develop the training data. But once they do, it lasts across multiple experiments.” ◆