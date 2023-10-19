RSF Senior Center selects Kris Slugg as new executive director

The Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center Board of Directors has announced its new executive director, following the retirement of longtime Director Terrie Litwin. Kris Slugg was selected for the leadership role at the Senior Center’s May 17 board meeting. Senior Center Board President George Bullette commented in a news release: “Kris has worked closely with Terrie as assistant director since March of 2021. She is friendly, easy-going, and enthusiastic, and is well-suited to replace Terrie. We’re confident that she’ll make a significant contribution to the Senior Center’s continued growth and success.”

RSF Senior Center Executive Director Kris Slugg

(Marcy Browe)

Slugg’s professional background is in hospitality, health and wellness, and operations. She has held positions of responsibility at the well-known Chopra Center for Wellbeing and at the Golden Door. Bullette said in the news release: “Her ease and familiarity working with the senior community, industry professionals, local leaders, and the board of directors, will serve her well in her new role.”

Slugg hails from Milwaukee, Wisc., and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She has called San Diego County home for the last 11 years and lives with her husband in Encinitas. About the new position Slugg said in the news release, “I love meeting new people and hearing their stories. I am grateful for the leadership opportunity and look forward to continuing the Senior Center’s mission for many years to come.” She recently hired Laura Humphrey to fill the assistant director position. Humphrey began her new role on Aug. 29.