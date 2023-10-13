RSF Association Art Jury tackling issues from ADUs to pickleball courts

The Rancho Santa Fe Association’s Art Jury has had a heavy docket this year, filled with pickleball courts and as-built projects, residents asking for forgiveness, rather than permission.

While the Art Jury process has recently been described by some residents as unfriendly and challenging, Art Jury President Beth Nelson said the Art Jury tries to work with applicants and solve problems: “We want a good result for everyone, applicants and neighbors alike,” she said during an update at the RSF Association’s Oct. 10 meeting.

So far in 2023, the Art Jury has reviewed a high volume of 406 applications and is on pace for over 540 by the end of the year. Of those 406, only four were denied. Nelson said the Art Jury sees an average of over 30 projects a meeting and over 82% of projects are approved and advanced. Taking out the higher rate of approval projects like solar panels and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) that are mandated by the state, the approval rate is 77% per meeting.

“We’re not holding back progress for the majority of our applicants,” Nelson said.

Meetings are lengthy, some have lasted eight hours, as members undertake a rigorous review process and, as Nelson said, things are not always clear cut. Jury members have so far spent 117 hours in hearings plus over 100 hours on site visits.: “We make it work and we get it done,” Nelson said.

One of the major issues the Art Jury has been dealing with is ADUs, also known as granny flats or backyard cottages. Nelson said state law in 2020 effectively ended single-family residential zoning in California as anyone can build a detached ADU up to 1,200 square feet. At one meeting this year, a resident finally got an ADU approved for their property after 30 years of trying and being denied, prior to the passage of the new law.

“Despite all of our Covenant protections, we cannot deny the structure,” Nelson said of ADUs. “We do, however, have the ability to apply what’s called ‘reasonable standards’ to the design.”

While the law allows an ADU to be built in the setback, as close as four feet from the property line, due to the larger lot sizes in the Ranch the Art Jury is usually able to get the structure out of the setbacks to avoid impacting a neighboring home. As ADUs often essentially create a lot split with double the density, additional driveways are sometimes needed which Nelson said can impact the community’s rural character.

As-builts have become one of the more frequent projects reviewed by the Art Jury, with violations like re-painting a house with unapproved colors, unapproved exterior light fixtures and pickleball courts, and flippers doing whole house remodels and selling them for twice the price before ever being seen by the Art Jury.

“For some members it’s an accidental mistake or innocent ignorance about our rules or regulations,” Nelson said. “For others, it’s willful disobedience.”

In the “rash” of Covenant-breaking projects, Nelson said some members have had multiple violations and the Art Jury spends an “excessive” amount of time dealing with problems after the fact. One case has lasted over two years with 11 hearings and mediations and still no resolution.

The Art Jury said improved member education as well as stronger enforcement and fines could help lessen as-built violations.

Another big issue for the Art Jury is that the Association is lagging in regulations when it comes to pickleball courts, Nelson said. The Art Jury reviewed just one pickleball court in 2021 and none in 2022, however, this year there has been a surge for both new courts and as-builts.

“This is becoming difficult for us as a decision-making body because it’s a newer sport, different from tennis and basketball, in that it has a significant noise impact,” Nelson said.

Nelson noted there have been an increasing number of lawsuits against HOAs due to pickleball courts, including a recent case in Carlsbad. Neighboring Fairbanks Ranch has been dealing with a backyard pickleball court noise issue between neighbors and residents are voting on a proposed amendment to their regulations to remove a specific decibel level requirement.

As pickleball court requests continue to bounce in, the Art Jury has requested the Association’s building department develop a regulation to help provide guidance moving forward.

The Art Jury will have two openings that need to be filled by the end of the year. At the Oct. 10 meeting, the Association board approved repealing a 2017 resolution on the Art Jury nomination process and replaced it with a newer, cleaned-up version.

The Protective Covenant (PC) has very simple language regarding the Art Jury selection, just that members are appointed by the board president and the only criteria stated is that they reside in the Covenant. The resolution aimed to provide some criteria for potential Art Jury members.

It was RSF Association Director Phil Trubey who suggested that the existing resolution be replaced, as it was too restrictive and too complicated. Director Jeff Simmons prepared the new language over the last month and he believes the amendments make for a more inclusive process. Criteria includes that members have been a resident for one year, “preferably several years” to better understand the community.

The board vote to approve the new resolution was 4-2 with Directors Dan Comstock and Lorraine Kent opposed. Comstock has stated he feels the resolution with its extra criteria is unnecessary: “I think the PC speaks for itself.”

