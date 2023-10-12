Torrey Pines restroom vandalized with antisemitic hate symbol

A swastika was found painted on the wall of a Torrey Pines High School boys restroom on Wednesday, Oct. 11, during a week in which war has escalated between Hamas and Israel.

Torrey Pines Principal Rob Coppo shared a message with the parent community that night, reporting what happened “with deep sadness.” In his letter, Coppo said immediately after being made aware of the hate incident, the school contacted the San Diego Police Department to investigate.

“We will follow up with the full power of our authority. I want to be very clear - we do not tolerate antisemitism, hate crimes, or hate speech of any kind,” Coppo wrote. “I have provided resources to all staff so that we can address this with students, and educate everyone on hate symbols, and their impact on our school community.”

In his letter, Coppo encouraged parents to be a part of the conversation by talking to their students about the “critical, but difficult topic” and provided resources on how to open the lines of communication about hate speech and violence.

The school and the district also participate in the We Tip Hotline, where students, parents, staff and the community can anonymously report suspicious and/or illegal activities including bullying, drugs, weapons, theft or other crimes. Contact information to submit a report by phone or online is prominently placed on the school website: (800)78-CRIME (800-782-7463) or online at wetip.com/submit-a-crime-tip/. Tips can earn up to a $1,000 reward.

“We will continue to be vigilant, monitor our restrooms frequently, and address our students about how to embody our TP Pledge both on and off campus,” Coppo wrote in his letter. “I know that our Falcon family can take this opportunity to unite and work to ensure our school and community grow from this experience.”

Last year following an incident in which a photo of Hitler was posted in a Carmel Valley Middle School classroom, the district held listening sessions with the Jewish community and committed to “repairing the hurt by holding ourselves accountable”, which included additional anti-bias training for faculty and staff around antisemitism.

In 2021, a group of 250 Jewish students came before the San Dieguito Union High School District board for support after experiencing a rise in antisemitic acts and anti-Israel and anti-Zionism rhetoric in the classroom. In November 2021, the board passed a resolution addressing antisemitism and affirming the value of Jewish students, faculty, staff and families. Two weeks later, two large swastikas were found graffitied in a boys bathroom at Torrey Pines.

