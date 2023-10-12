Thousands gather in La Jolla to mourn for Israel and unify in the face of war

People comfort one another during a vigil in support of Israel at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla on Oct. 10.

Shelley Sloan sat in the back of the crowd clothed in blue and white that gathered the night of Oct. 10 outside the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla. The Israeli military veteran said that when she moved to San Diego decades ago, there weren’t many Jewish families to build a large community around.

But as she looked out over the thousands, including dozens of young people waving Israeli flags, she was proud.

“It’s a great feeling to see ... such a big crowd, especially young people, the next generation, having an interest in, loving and supporting Israel,” Sloan said. “Otherwise Israel would be an island and alone.”

Many in the crowd at the vigil wore blue and white, the colors of the Israeli flag. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The people from various communities and faiths across San Diego County came together to support Israel after a widespread and coordinated weekend attack by Hamas militants, a group that has controlled the bordering Gaza Strip since 2007.

Israel responded to the initial attack by mobilizing its own military forces, launching rockets into neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip and exchanging gunfire on the northern Israeli border with militants in Lebanon and Syria. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a long war.

As of Oct. 11, the death toll for both sides has reached at least 2,200, the Associated Press reported.

The vigil, organized by the Jewish Federation of San Diego, was designed to allow the community a chance to mourn but also stand together in unity, organizers said.

Religious and community leaders spoke at the Oct. 10 vigil in La Jolla about the importance of community in times of grief. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

“It feels absolutely necessary for us as a community to come together,” said Heidi Gantwerk, president of the Jewish Federation of San Diego. “Jews do things in community. We mourn in community, we celebrate in community. So when something of this magnitude strikes the Jewish people at large, it’s incomprehensible that we wouldn’t gather and memorialize those that we’ve lost.”

During the event, guests lit candles arranged in the shape of the Star of David as they listened to religious and community leaders speak about the importance of unity in times of grief. Some in the audience wept, others locked arms with those around them.

“Where your family is, your heart is, and my family is in danger,” said Yonatan Kalazan, an Israeli national. “But this means a lot.”

A person cries during a vigil supporting Israel at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

During the ceremony, Gantwerk discussed how for more than two decades, the San Diego Jewish community has developed a close relationship with its sister community in Israel, Sha’ar Hanegev. The communities have hosted camps together, organized college exchange programs and even shared their homes with one another’s families.

Sha’ar Hanegev’s mayor, Ofir Libstein, was killed in the Hamas attacks. Gantwerk remembered eating lunch with him at his home in Israel earlier this year.

“This is not something happening on the other side of the world with sort of faceless, nameless people,” Gantwerk said. “I know multiple people who have died, who are missing. Everybody in this audience tonight knows somebody affected.”

A person waves the Israeli flag during the vigil. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Event organizers asked people to consider donating to charities and other organizations that are doing humanitarian and recovery work in Israel.

Rachel Levine, a Jewish Community Center employee, said her community tries to support people when they’re in need, even if they’re not Jewish. But seeing thousands of people coming to support her community in a time of need brought one feeling to her mind, she said.

“In a word,” Levine said, “hope.” ◆