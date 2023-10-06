RSF Association board considers increase of non-resident pickleball members at tennis club

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club is hoping to add to its pickleball membership, offering to share the courts with those who live outside the Covenant.

At the Oct. 5 RSF Association board meeting, the club’s request led to a broader debate about opening up private Association facilities to non-residents and its potential to dilute the Association’s brand. The board did not make a decision on the new pickleball sponsorships that day and instead voted to table the item until they can get more information from the tennis board about the membership’s benefits and the financial impacts. RSF Association President Courtney LeBeau and Director Phil Trubey both voted against the wait, ready to move forward in bringing in new pickleball players.

Currently, there are 10 sponsored pickleball memberships and RSF Tennis Club General Manager John Chanfreau was requesting five additional memberships. The new memberships would bring an additional $6,750 per year into the club.

Sponsored memberships at the tennis club, first approved in 2015, have always been somewhat of a controversial topic. With the sponsored membership category, non-residents pay a premium for the privilege of playing at the club. A member in good standing at the club can sponsor one person from outside the Covenant and the player must be vetted and approved by the RSF Tennis Club board.

A regular pickleball membership for Covenant residents is $900 a year—they cannot serve on the board and don’t have voting rights. Sponsored pickleball members pay $1,350 a year. The tennis club’s resident membership is $1,950 a year which enables members to play tennis or pickleball, vote and serve on the board.

Currently, Rancho Santa Fe has 88 resident pickleball members along with the 10 sponsored members.

Chanfreau said many club members have requested the added memberships to help boost the level of play and enhance the social vibe.

“The reason why this is being done is that it benefits the members,” Trubey said. “Speaking as a pickleballer…this pickleball club is relatively small and it is hard to find partners at the right level within the club. Adding five more is not a big ask.”

On the tennis side, there are 40 sponsored members—last year the board bumped up the number of the membership category from 35.

“Honestly, they make our club better,” Chanfreau said of sponsored members. “They are super passionate about our club because they know it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

While he was supportive of the tennis club’s efforts, Director David Gamboa said there needs to be a larger discussion about opening up the Association’s private resources to the general public. He said he is in favor of sharing, to encourage people to invest in Rancho Santa Fe, but they are essentially giving away a resident amenity without the cost: “You’ve got to pay a price to enjoy the privilege”.

“It’s not about the money, it’s about the access. This is a political issue for our membership. I’m making the point about economic worth because access costs,” Gamboa said. “This director is in favor of John creating the most awesome pickleball community with the grand champions of earth. But there is an economic price to that and we have to understand it because we’re deferring the rights of members, who have purchased property here, to give it to non-members. That’s real economic value that we, as a board, are adjudicating... I don’t want to give away our family’s goodies without the approval of the family, it’s that simple.”

Gamboa said he believes the sponsored membership is mispriced as there is so much demand to join their desirable club. While he could see both sides of this issue, Director Dan Comstock said that the sponsorship category will always be successful and here should be an up-charge on all non-resident memberships, as much as five times more.

In his comments, Trubey said they should trust the tennis club board and the general manager because they know the club best—he said he didn’t believe it was in the Association’s board’s purview to decide what the fees should be. While continuing to increase the number of sponsored memberships would be successful, Chanfreau said they would never do so in a way that would affect court availability.

Court availability has been another concern expressed about adding non-resident members. Art Jury President Beth Nelson said in some recent applications for backyard pickleball and tennis courts, a reason some members cited for needing their own court was that they can’t get any time at the club. Chanfreau pushed back against that claim—he said even in the prime playing hours like the weekends, there are courts available: “It’s rare that it will be completely full,” he said.

In delaying their decision, directors such as Comstock, Lorraine Kent and Gamboa said they wanted to get more information from the tennis club about the program, such as the financial impact and how many sponsored memberships lead to an investment in the community through home ownership.

“We’ll get there,” Gamboa said. “We’re in support of John’s vision, we just need a little time.”

