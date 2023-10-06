Months after shelving contentious search for top executive, county supervisors start over, but incumbent will stay for now

Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer listens to public speakers during a special Board of Supervisors meeting to vote on a resolution of no confidence on then-Supervisor Nathan Fletcher on April 11, 2023.

As San Diego County supervisors restart their search for a new chief administrative officer, the outgoing top executive will stay at the helm until a successor is hired, county officials say.

The Board of Supervisors decided back in April to pause the search for a new CAO until there is a new representative in place for District 4, as Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s resignation loomed following sexual misconduct allegations.

In the interim, the board voted to reappoint Helen Robbins-Meyer, who had previously planned to retire March 30 after more than a decade in the top position and a quarter-century working at the county.

Last month, the board voted unanimously during closed session to restart the search for a CAO to succeed Robbins-Meyer.

Although in April she had been expected to return in “semi-retired” status for another six months, county officials confirmed Thursday that she would stay on longer, until a successor is hired.

“We are fortunate that our current CAO, Helen Robbins-Meyer, continues to be at the helm of the county and together we are focused on moving the county forward,” said Chair Nora Vargas.

The recruitment process became politically contentious last spring as Fletcher’s resignation neared. Supervisors Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson, the two Republicans on the board, previously called it “tainted” by his involvement and called for starting over from scratch.

Now as District 4 voters prepare to choose between San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe and activist Amy Reichert in a Nov. 7 special election, the county is starting over.

The District 4 vacancy will be filled by Dec. 5, allowing Fletcher’s successor to be involved in the CAO selection process.

Supervisor Jim Desmond said the decision “reflects our commitment to ensuring that this critical position is filled in a manner that prioritizes the interests of the county of San Diego and its residents above all else.”

The CAO reports to the Board of Supervisors and oversees the county’s budget of more than $7 billion and workforce of about 20,000 — executing board policy, managing labor agreements and negotiations, and directing operation of county departments spanning health, land use, finance and more.

They also supervise all the county’s non-elected department heads and work closely with elected officials, including the sheriff and district attorney as well as other local governments.

City News Service contributed to this report.