Personalized tiles offer a chance to make history at Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society announces a unique opportunity for community members to become a part of the rich legacy of Rancho Santa Fe. Community members now have the chance to immortalize their name or pay tribute to a loved one on a personalized tile in the museum’s soon-to-be-renovated courtyard.

(Courtesy of RSF Historical Society)

The personalized tiles will be a lasting testament to a person’s commitment to preserving the history and heritage of Rancho Santa Fe. Whether a person wishes to honor a cherished family member, recognize their own contributions to the community, or simply want to be a part of local history, this is the chance to make their mark.

To obtain a custom tile, a you can become a Centennial Club or Lifetime Member through a tax deductible donation to the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society. The generous contribution will not only secure your place in history but will also support RSFHS’ mission to protect and share the unique stories of its beloved community.

Here’s how to participate:

• Visit RSFHS.org to make your donation online.

• Call La Flecha House at (858) 756-9291 to discuss donation options

Don’t miss this chance to be a part of the next 100 years of RSF history. Your lasting legacy will pave the way for future generations to learn about and enjoy the rich history of RSF’s cherished community.

More information about the custom tiles and the plans for the new courtyard will be presented at this upcoming event: The Historical Society is celebrating the 100-year birthday of La Flecha House, home to the RSFHS archives and offices, as well as RSF’s very own museum. The Centennial Celebration Under the Stars will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, starting at 6 p.m. at La Flecha House. Space is limited and RSVP is strongly encouraged. Featuring live music from Dave Scott and Bobby Lanza, the elegant affair promises to be a memorable evening of appreciation and community.

Please visit RSFHS.org or contact the museum at (858) 756-9291 to learn more.

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society is dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich history of Rancho Santa Fe through exhibitions, community events, and educational programs for all ages.

