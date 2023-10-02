Rancho Santa Fe Foundation adds new leadership to grants team

The Rancho Santa Fe Foundation has strengthened its development and grants team with the promotion of a new senior leader and the hiring of a new staff member. Last week the foundation announced that Amy Myers will serve as the new vice president of philanthropy and impact, and Anna Maria Maybury was selected as the new grants manager.

Amy Myers (RSF Foundation)

“Both Amy and Anna Maria bring deep sector experience and enthusiasm to their respective roles to help the Foundation execute its mission,” said Karen Sprigle, interim president and CEO of the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation in a news release.

Springle was selected as the interim president following the departure last month of Chris Sichel. Sichel will start his new position as vice president of programs for the Conrad Prebys Foundation on Oct. 16.

The newly promoted Meyers joined the organization in 2022 and has been serving as the director of philanthropy and impact. She has decades of experience working for nonprofit organizations—most recently she was the senior executive director of Southern California and director of philanthropy for the American Cancer Society.

At the Foundation, Myers is responsible for fundholder stewardship, community engagement and cultivating relationships, connecting donors with regional needs.

“As North County’s home for impactful giving, we value the trust and partnerships we share with our donors, fundholders, grantees and community members, and Amy is a true embodiment of that spirit,” said Sprigle in the news release.

Anna Maria Maybury (Will Leu Photography)

Maybury, the new grants manager, comes to the Foundation from the nonprofit Girls on the Run San Diego, where she served as executive director.

According to the news release, Maybury will lead the roll-out of the Foundaton’s new grantmaking areas of focus. One of those “impact pillars” is the Advancing Education initiative, supporting nonprofits that are creating learning opportunities from early childhood education through post-secondary education and workforce development.

“Anna Maria’s expertise and passion for philanthropy will be instrumental in advancing our mission to support San Diego nonprofit organizations, especially with regard to our grantmaking pillars,” said Sprigle in the news release. “We look forward to her contributions as we continue our commitment to collaborative and impactful giving.”

For more information on the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation, visit rsffoundation.org.