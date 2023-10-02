Brothers donate $1.6 million to UC San Diego in support of lupus research, treatment, patient care

For years, William Wolfe has witnessed the havoc wreaked on his daughter Jacqueline’s health by systemic lupus erythematosus.

His brother, Rancho Santa Fe resident Scott Wolfe, has seen the unpredictable, debilitating effects of the disease on his daughter, Rachel, who was diagnosed only within the last few years.

The brothers’ first-hand familial experiences with the enigmatic condition led them to become deeply involved in efforts to support lupus research.

Now, the brothers have expanded their patronage with a $1.6 million gift to establish the Wolfe Lupus Research Fund at UC San Diego.

William J. Wolfe

(Burwell Photography - John Burwell)

The money will boost lupus research, clinical care and patient case management through the establishment of the UCSD Lupus Center of Excellence led by Dr. Ken Kalunian.

“The reason Scott and I decided to do this with UCSD is that there are no what we call ‘lupus centers of excellence’ on the West Coast,” said William in an interview recently that included Scott. “There’s one at NYU, there’s one in Pennsylvania, there’s one at Hopkins, but that’s really it.

“For patients in Texas, Arizona and anyplace on the West Coast, there’s really no center for them to go to, and Kalunian is an incredible resource, known by everybody in the field.

Kenneth Kalunian, MD, has been named the Wolfe Family Director of the UC San Diego Lupus Center.

(Courtesy of UC San Diego)

“So we decided that if we funded this, it would provide him the staffing he needed to have the flexibility to treat patients, whether they live in San Diego or wherever they live.”

Scott Wolfe emphasized the funding aims at a trifecta of functions in support of Kalunian’s efforts.

“It was intended to support Ken’s clinical research,” Scott Wolfe said. “It is also intended to bring in a younger rheumatologist in UC’s rheumatology department who ... was interested primarily in being lupus-focused and that’s something Ken didn’t have before that.

“And thirdly, it was to fund a patient case manager full-time for lupus. ... Ken has somewhat over 800 patients and there are more if you develop the resources here where people from out of San Diego will come.

“Lupus is a difficult disease but many patients who don’t have the disease quite as extreme as Jacqueline can consult by phone or can meet quarterly or even yearly to change medicine and so on.

“So the purpose was really to fund those three efforts — continuing research, bringing in a younger clinician who would be primarily focused on lupus to work with Ken and to bring in a full-time case manager who would be helpful with all these patients and also helpful with research, which sometimes requires patient involvement.”

The Wolfes’ endowment also will sponsor a national symposium on lupus scheduled Oct. 14, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at UC San Diego. Information is available at https://na.eventscloud.com/website/60325/

Kalunian applauded the gift from the Wolfe brothers in a news release from the university: “(It) will further support the center’s excellence and allow us to expand our efforts in funding innovative treatments for lupus, caring for patients suffering from the devastating disease and continuing to build a network of researchers and patients who are working together to combat this condition.”

A rheumatology professor at the UC San Diego School of Medicine, Kalunian has a long relationship with the Wolfe brothers and their daughters because of his expertise on lupus.

It is an autoimmune connective tissue disease that afflicts about one in 1,000 individuals in the U.S., according to UC San Diego. Women are about nine times more likely to have lupus, a rate that grows exponentially among Black, Hispanic and Asian females.

Inflammation from the condition can damage skin, joints, blood cells, kidneys, heart, lungs and brain. The chronic condition can cause severe fatigue, pain and disability.

William Wolfe said his daughter began to show signs of what later became diagnosed as lupus while she was in high school more than 20 years ago while the family was living on the East Coast.

When she and her husband moved to Newport Beach, the family sought doctors on the West Coast who had expertise with lupus.

“A doctor in New York who had been treating my daughter for lupus ... directed me to Ken Kalunian, who is one of the foremost lupus clinicians in the country,” William Wolfe said. “He said that for Jacqueline’s case, which was very complicated and difficult, Dr Kalunian would be the best person for Jacqueline to be treated by.”

Meanwhile, Scott’s career led him to the San Diego area where he settled in Rancho Santa Fe in 1998. He became involved as a board member, including chairmanship, with Rady’s Children’s Hospital, an affiliate of UC San Diego. Scott is a retired partner of the law firm Latham & Watkins and a member of the UC San Diego Foundation Board of Trustees.

When prompted by his brother to ask about a lupus expert in Southern California, Scott asked one of his Rady’s contacts, who also responded that Kalunian was by far the most qualified for the job.

Scott’s daughter Rachel was diagnosed several years ago as a lupus sufferer, though less severe than William’s daughter. Kalunian was an obvious choice to oversee Rachel’s case.

“We’re hoping Rachel’s disease doesn’t become as severe as Jacqueline’s,” Scott said.

The brothers, who grew up in Providence, R.I., took different paths toward their philanthropic roles in this region’s health community. As a San Diego County resident, Scott became involved with Rady’s.

William, who lives in West Palm Beach, is co-founder and chairman of First Washington Realty, Inc., and once served on President Jimmy Carter’s executive committee, has been involved in local health activism along with his brother.

Previously, they endowed a professorship in life science, innovation and entrepreneurship at UC San Diego and a chairmanship in microbiome research to Rob Knight, professor of pediatrics at the medical school

“He’s the leading microbiome scientist in the world who happens to be at UC San Diego,” William said.

Moreover, in his role as an advocate for the lupus community, William Wolfe helped found Lupus Therapeutics, of which he is a board member, and Lupus Clinical Investigators Network. He is a board member of the Lupus Research Alliance.

“I think over the past dozen years, we’ve made enormous progress in the treatment of lupus, but we have more to do,” William said. “For all that we’ve done over the last 10 to 15 years, we need to double those efforts. Diseases that affect the immunization system are complicated so this is a difficult undertaking.”

Visit shorturl.at/beJ39 for more information on the UC San Diego Lupus Center.

