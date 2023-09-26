San Dieguito office building modernization nears completion

San Dieguito Union High School District employees who have been scattered across the district for the last year in temporary offices will be coming back together in the coming months in a newly refreshed district office building on Encinitas Boulevard.

Upgrades included repairing the 40-year-old building’s roof, foundation, and HVAC system as well as exterior enhancements like adding windows that open. The modernization also included adding dedicated spaces for confidential student and personnel meetings, collaborative workstations for staff, a new front lobby and a redesign of the board meeting room—the board has temporarily been holding meetings at San Dieguito Academy.

Construction started on the project in late summer 2022. At the Sept. 12 meeting, the board approved a $394,760 bump in the project’s price, up to a total of $7,664,639.61. According to the board report, the price increase was due to a discovery during the construction phase about the building’s water source, as well as some design modifications.

Per the board report, the district was required to update its fire sprinkler system as part of its modernization but it was unknown who was providing the building with its water. As the building is located on the boundary of the Olivenhain Municipal Water District and San Dieguito Water District, the water districts agreed that Olivenhain should deliver the new water source but it would require the district to take on an unforeseen step of locating the new water line in the public right of way on Delphinium Street.

In addition to the added cost of installing and connecting a new fire water service line, design plans were also updated to create an additional office for student support and storage space.

The new office furniture for staff is expected to be arriving in early October. According to the district’s Executive Director of Planning Services John Addleman, the projected finish date is dependent on the upcoming work with the fire water connection. The hope is that staff may move back into the building in November or during the winter break.

The funds to modernize the office building come from state reimbursement for projects that have already been completed. Those funds can only be used on capital projects. Known as Fund 40, this is the same pot of money proposed for the district pool on the Torrey Pines High School campus. The pool project is scheduled to go out for bid in January 2024.

