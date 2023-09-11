RSF Golf Club hires new general manager

The Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club Board of Governors recently selected a new general manager to run the club. Rick Howard, a Hawaiian import from the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, will start his new job on Sept. 18.

RSF Golf Club’s new General Manager Rick Howard (Courtesy of RSF Golf Club)

Shanon McCarthy, director of memberships and communication, has been serving as the interim manager since Todd Huizinga resigned in April after a little over a year at the club.

Howard brings more than 25 years of experience managing golf and country clubs. For the past six years, he was the chief operating officer and general manager at Waialae, considered one of the top 100 country clubs in the United States. A graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, he holds a certified club manager designation with the Club Management Association of America.

According to the RSF Golf Club’s announcement, Howard is a “visionary leader with an impressive track record of building and leading great teams. He has extensive experience in all aspects of club management including golf operations, food and beverage, maintenance, budgeting, long-range planning and capital improvement projects.”

Prior to Waialae Country Club, Howard was the general manager of Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine for 19 years.

“I’m excited to get back to my southern California roots and look forward to joining this great organization and club,” Howard said in the club’s announcement.

The golf club is nearing completion on the third phase of its $11.4 million course renovation, which includes the new short game area and driving range. The RSF Association also has plans in the works for a clubhouse restaurant and snack bar renovations.