RSF Tennis Club honored at US Open

RSF Tennis Club GM John Chanfreau with club members Scott and Lynn LaRue in New York City.

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club was one of 29 clubs to win the USTA’s Outstanding Facility Award, an award that recognizes the excellence of tennis facilities throughout the country.

RSF Tennis Club GM John Chanfreau accepts the USTA Outstanding Tennis Facility Award at the 2023 US Open in New York from Todd Carlson, USTA director of tennis venue services, parks and CTAs. (Jeff Dean/USTA)

All 29 recipients were honored at an awards reception on Aug. 28 held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York as the 2023 US Open got underway.

Rancho Santa Fe was recognized in the small private facilities category; the overall winner was Lisa and Douglas Goldman Tennis Center, located within San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Facilities were judged on criteria such as court excellence, maintenance, participation in grassroots tennis programs, club amenities and accommodations for players and spectators. According to the USTA, these facilities are integral in the organization’s efforts to grow the game at the grass-roots level and share the sport of tennis with as many people as possible.

“We are proud to recognize their remarkable efforts and we salute all 29 of these facilities for the impact each has made on their respective communities,” said Craig Morris, USTA chief executive, community tennis, in a news release.

Chanfreau took home a wall plaque and an all-weather sign that can be mounted at the club.