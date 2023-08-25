Local teens honored for community work

Six high school students who attend Torrey Pines and San Dieguito Academy were honored at a San Diego County Tobacco-Free Coalition Youth Advocacy Recognition Event on Aug. 9, according to a news release. The teens are members of the youth group “The Changers,” a prevention sponsored by the San Dieguito Alliance for Drug Free Youth. The Changers took their name to represent their desire to make healthy changes in the community.

The Tobacco-Free Coalition Recognition Event was held at county offices. Youth from all over the county were recognized for outstanding youth advocacy work with local community-based organizations, leading the way to the first tobacco-free generation in 120 years.

“Youth are critical and powerful voices in the fight against commercial tobacco. They encourage their peers to be tobacco-free, stand up to the tobacco industry and its deceptive marketing, and urge policymakers to take action,” said Barbara Gordon, The Changers’ youth leadership program director, in the news release. “We are proud of the leadership qualities these teens have developed.”

Changers also participate in educating peers, community and civic leaders on the physical and emotional dangers of smoking, vaping, marijuana and other drug use, for them, their families and communities. The teens realize the dangers of the high-risk behavior that accompanies substance use.

The Changers know the marketing of tobacco products influences young people to start using tobacco use, increases tobacco product consumption, and makes it harder for people to quit. With the passing of state law SB793, which banned the sale of flavored tobacco, the Changers were interested to see if tobacco retailers in their area were selling menthol cigarettes or fruit and candy flavored disposable e-cigarettes. The teens conducted a local assessment of local tobacco retailers and found several were in violation of the flavor ban and left information to educate these retailers regarding the law.

To learn more about youth programs sponsored by San Dieguito Alliance, contact SDAlliance4@aol.com or the website www.sandieguitoalliance.org.