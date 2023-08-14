RSF_WHITE_GREY.svg
Sweet support for local veterans

Cara Crowley and Ivy Hauenstein at their lemonade stand.
(Craig Hauenstein)
By Karen Billing
Two local Rancho Santa Fe kids took advantage of the Saturday Cars and Coffee crowd to fundraise for Honor Flight San Diego. On Aug. 12, R. Roger Rowe School students Cara Crowley and Ivy Hauenstein sold homemade lemonade and cookies on the village green, raising $183.

Last year Ivy and her brother Jake raised $2,500 for Honor Flight and Jake even went on the fall trip to Washington D.C., accompanying a World War II veteran. Jake presented the donation from the lemonade sale at an Honor Flight Reunion the following day.

Cara Crowley and Ivy Hauenstein.
(Craig Hauenstein)

News
Karen Billing

