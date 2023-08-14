Solana Santa Fe’s new two-story building completes campus modernization

After being under construction for a little over two years, the Solana Santa Fe School modernization is now complete.

The temporary fencing along El Apajo Road came down just days before students returned to the Rancho Santa Fe campus to meet their teachers. Principal Matt Frumovitz admittedly fretted that everything would get done in time and it was a relief that teachers were able to move into their new classrooms on schedule, with just finishing touches and last checklist items remaining before the first day of school on Aug. 14.

“The teachers, students and the entire community showed an unbelievable amount of patience and we’re really grateful for what we got out of it,” Frumovitz said.

A classroom inside the new building at Solana Santa Fe. (Karen Billing)

New this school year is Solana Santa Fe’s two-story classroom building, home to eight classrooms for first through fourth grades as well as a learning center. The building blends perfectly into the existing campus, with some modern touches but architecture that matches the look of the Fairbanks Ranch community.

The school also debuted an improved parking lot, with extended queues to keep the drop-off and pick-off lines flowing and avoid traffic backups on El Apajo and San Dieguito Road. A new pick-up area was also created for students, with multiple benches to wait for rides.

During the summer, the school’s front office was also tweaked to improve efficiency.

This summer’s work caps off last summer’s construction which included the revamped front entrance and administrative offices, new lunch shelters and school kitchen, an expanded kindergarten play area and new staff parking lot. The school’s fire alarm and heating and air conditioning systems were also upgraded.

In addition to the new building, all of the campus classrooms received new carpet and new furniture over the summer: “The teachers are thrilled,” Frumovitz said.

The $26 million project was funded by a combination of Measure JJ and community facilities district monies from the Crosby and Pacific Highlands Ranch.

Since the Solana Beach School District’s general obligation bond passed in 2016, Measure JJ projects have included the Solana Highlands and Solana Santa Fe modernizations and the new Skyline and the new Solana Vista campuses. Next up will be modernization projects at Carmel Creek and Solana Pacific Schools.

