Retail returning to Rancho Santa Fe village

The new Rowan store in Rancho Santa Fe will open in the fall.

The signs are now up in the windows: a new retailer is coming to the Rancho Santa Fe village. Apparel company Rowan will open its doors in November, filling a long vacant space on Paseo Delicias.

Rowan sells clothing for men and women, classic essentials that are “rugged yet soft, luxurious and responsibly made.”

The village space has been largely empty for the past five years, the former home of McNally Company Antiques. This will be the fourth Rowan store, as they have locations in Westfield UTC in La Jolla, Newport Beach and one in the works for Manhattan Beach.

“The store is going to be half clothes, half home and we are so excited,” said a member of the Rowan team.

The Rowan brand also carries a philanthropic mission to support healthy fatherhood. A portion of their sales goes to support the National Fatherhood Initiative.

To check out more visit forrowan.com