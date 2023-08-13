The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe will unveil new restaurant, bar with November reopening

Two new dining concepts have been announced for the re-imagined Inn at Rancho Santa Fe: Lilian’s and the Bing Bar.

Both names draw inspiration from Rancho Santa Fe’s history as Lilian’s is named for architect Lilian Rice, who 100 years ago designed the guest house known as La Morada to be the anchor of the village. Bing Bar is a nod to Bing Crosby, Hollywood icon and Rancho Santa Fe resident who co-founded the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and helped build the Del Mar Racetrack.

As the signature restaurant, Lilian’s will feature sustainable seafood and local organic fare while the neighboring Bing Bar will serve up cocktails and light bites. Both will debut at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s scheduled reopening this November.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the team that is bringing new life to The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe,” said Andy Masi, founder of Clique Hospitality in a press release. “As we imagined these new concepts, we sought to create a restaurant and a bar as singular and as special as Rancho Santa Fe, as an ode to The Inn’s long-standing role as a gathering place for the community. We are eager to welcome visitors and locals alike to linger over a meal at Lilian’s, sip on a signature cocktail at Bing Bar and revel in the beauty of the reimagined Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.”

The Inn is currently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation following its purchase by Steve Hermann a year ago. Last month The Inn changed hands once again, this time selling for $100 million to Chicago-based GEM Realty Capital.

The new restaurant will replace the Morada, which replaced The Inn’s old ballroom 10 years ago and was completely remodeled in 2017. The Bing will take over the space known as The Huntsman bar, which opened in 2015.

San Diego native Chef Moira Hill has been selected to develop the menu for Lilian’s, backed by a resume that includes George’s at the Cove, Juniper & Ivy, Trust, Campfire and Nolita Hall. According to the news release, the coastal California menu will include fresh-catch fish, grass-fed meats and seasonal ingredients with dishes like the Crispy Skin Monterey Bay King Salmon served with artichoke heart puree, lentil salad, shaved fennel, and a local citrus slaw.

The restaurant space will feature shades of green with the walls covered with “emerald-hued treillage, a form of latticework that epitomizes vintage Hollywood glamour”. There will also be custom-crafted stained-glass windows.

Plans are for the Bing Bar to have a “timeless and classic aesthetic, reminiscent of a speakeasy” with plush furnishings, a wood-burning fireplace, exposed beams and herringbone oak floors. The bar will have a custom wood paneling and an overhead liquor rack, a replica of an Old English pub from London. The Bing aims to be a central gathering space with an “imaginative” cocktail program and an extensive wine list.

Along with the restaurant and bar opening, The Inn is also preparing to welcome guests back to the renovated resort in November.

