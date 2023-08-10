Fallen tree branch damages cars at RSF Golf Club

Trees may be removed in the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club’s upper parking lot following damages caused by a large fallen branch.

According to RSF Association Manager Dominique Albrecht, the incident occurred two weeks ago in the parking lot at the top, near the RSF Connect office building and where many staff members park. The felled tree branch damaged three vehicles, shattering glass and leaving one car undrivable. Fortunately, no one was injured—one golf club staffer had just gotten into their vehicle before the branch fell.

In response to the incident, Albrecht said the Association met with both the trails committee and forest health preservation committee. A certified arborist came out to mark trees for maintenance and there may also be some removals.

“The goal is to create a healthy environment for the trees to be able to thrive and then to get rid of the trees that are really causing a dangerous hazard there,” Albrecht said. “Obviously we want to protect our forest. We also want to mitigate any hazards related to personal injury or property damage.”

The maintenance work is expected to be completed in the coming week.

