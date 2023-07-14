More than 50 San Diego Girl Scouts honored with Gold Awards
Accolade is the highest achievement earned in Girl Scouting.
Girl Scouts San Diego recently celebrated more than 50 local Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts (grades 9-12) with the Gold Award — the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.
To earn the Gold Award, Girl Scouts identified a local, national or global issue important to them, developed a plan to address it, and led a team to put the project plan in place. At least 80 hours must be dedicated to Gold Award projects.
This year’s Gold Award winners tackled the areas of environmental sustainability and climate change, mental health awareness, animal conservation, LGBTQIA+ advocacy, disability inclusion and access, civic engagement, STEM, and more.
The Girl Scouts receiving Gold Awards are:
Academy of Our Lady of Peace: Theresa Aguilar
Bonita Vista High School: Samantha Bianes
Brawley Union High School: Kassidy Lueken
Calvin Christian High School: Lauryn Hoff
Canyon Crest Academy: Rebecca Bronstein, Sara Mirza, Sydney Smith
Cathedral Catholic High School: Breck Blandford
Coronado High School: Tayah Bubulka, Lera Hill
Del Norte High School: Sarah Liu, Nicole Edelstein, Ava Meade, Amanda Patel, Sarah Wu
Francis Parker School: Samantha Kim
La Costa Canyon High School: Brooklyn Waterman
La Jolla High School: Ashlyn Brunette, Sophie Hochberg, Kate Peay, Kristine Rumbaugh, Samantha Ponticello
Mater Dei Catholic High School: Sohini Mody, Amy Jones
Mission Vista High School: Cadence Cristobal
Mt. Carmel High School: Amber Kurtz, Natalie Petersen
Pacific Ridge School: Haley Esbeck, Chloe Luwa
Patrick Henry High School: Allison Pritchett
Poway High School: Palak Jain, Ariella Mann, Ellie O’Connell
Rancho Bernardo High School: Srika Popuri, Avery Siemens
Sage Creek High School: Nithyaa Bala, Leila Morrow, Kiaya Rowlett
San Diego High School: Emily Wong, Ellie Boren, Aliza Zollman
San Dieguito Academy: Kaley Martos, Dorothy Stocks
San Marcos High School: Layla Vahedi
San Pasqual High School: Erin Brown
Scripps Ranch High School: Jessica McWilliams, Alisa Rosing, Syra Walia
The Bishop’s School: Jessica Luo
Torrey Pines High School: Rhedis Dickens
University City High School: Jenna O’Beirne
Westview High School: Zoe Lestyk
