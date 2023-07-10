RSF Tennis Club nets national USTA honor

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club will take center court at the US Open in New York City next month when they accept the USTA 2023 Outstanding Facility Award. The tennis club will be honored among other winners nationwide on Aug. 28.

“It’s been a great year for us,” said Manager John Chanfreau, who couldn’t quite believe it when he found out the news. He shared about the honor at the July 6 RSF Association board meeting.

Honors are coming in doubles for the tennis club—last fall, the club won the Tennis Club of the Year from the USTA San Diego chapter.

Rancho Santa Fe is recognized as a strong supporter of USTA, hosting two annual pro events at the club including the RSF Pro Open and the RSF Open which will return this fall.

The club also hosts a Junior USTA event and pushes its adult league players through USTA leagues all year long. Chanfreau said they strive to guide their junior program kids into USTA tournaments so they can continue to grow as players, earn college scholarships and even play professionally one day. One player who developed locally, 24-year-old Jacob Brumm, just won his first ITF singles title at the SoCal Pro Series last month.

As part of his application for the award, Chanfreau also shared how terrific his staff is and how much they care about the growth of tennis.

“It’s great to be nationally recognized for our club,” Chanfreau said.

