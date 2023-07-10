RSF Association board breaks in new board room

The Rancho Santa Fe Association board welcomed its newly elected board directors and picked new officers at its July 6 meeting, the first in the newly revamped meeting room at the Association offices.

Courtney LeBeau was named president, Dan Comstock was voted vice president and Phil Trubey was selected as treasurer. The meeting was the first for directors David Gamboa and Jeff Simmons.

The board had previously met in the board room at the Avenida de Acacias offices (with its wooden pews) until 2018, when the office was remodeled and the building department moved in. The board then met for several years at the RSF Golf Club.

Last fall, the Association leased a new building in the village for its administrative staff, freeing up the board room once more. The meeting room now features flat-screen TVs for presentations and the ability to live broadcast board meetings for members. The wooden pews have been replaced with regular seating.