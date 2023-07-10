Morgan Run Resort & Club sold, $25 million in renovations planned

Morgan Run Club & Resort has been purchased by a new owner with plans for a $25 million renovation of the Rancho Santa Fe property. The buyer, real estate investment and development firm Meriwether Companies, expects the work to be done over the next three years with limited disruption for club members and guests.

The golf course was originally built in 1965, known as the Whispering Palms Country Club—the name was changed to Morgan Run in 1993. The property off Via de la Valle and Cancha de Golf includes a 27-hole golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, a pool and fitness facility, a restaurant, private event space and a 76-room hotel. It has been owned by Dallas-based Invited Corp. for the last 24 years.

“We recognized an incredible opportunity to shape the future of what we consider to be a true diamond in the rough, a classic Southern California golf escape with rich history dating back to the 1960s,” said David Likins, partner at Meriwether Companies in a news release. “We believe there is a gap in the market for a more casual, vibrant and community-oriented club that aligns with the north coastal San Diego market.”

According to the news release, construction will be phased, allowing the resort to remain open during the refresh. There will be investments in the golf course including re-grassing, irrigation and bunkering. The hotel will also be revitalized with upscale room renovations.

Planned improvements include a new pool and casual dining area; upgrades to the dining, banquet and fitness spaces of the clubhouse; converting the existing spa into a communal recovery area; and a renovation of the tennis, pickleball and sports courts.

“Racquet sports are having an exciting moment and we’re looking forward to transforming this sector into a key pillar of the club,” said Graham Culp, partner at Meriwether Companies in the news release. “Guests and members can look forward to a new world-class racquet facility and programming that rivals the best in California.”

The enhancements are anticipated to be complete by late 2025.