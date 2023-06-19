Fourth of July parade to roll through Rancho Santa Fe

A vintage car in last year’s Fourth of July parade in Rancho Santa Fe.

Rancho Santa Fe will come together to celebrate America at the 42nd annual Fourth of July Parade and Picnic on Tuesday, July 4.

The parade will kick off at 1 p.m. through the village streets, featuring vintage cars, equestrians, fire trucks, parade princesses, floats, the Harmony Grove Band Color Guard and patriotic locals on decked-out golf carts, bikes and scooters.

The parade will be preceded by a barbecue lunch at 11 a.m. on the village green. Hamburgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches and ice cream from The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe will be for sale with proceeds benefiting the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center.

Those interested in being a part of the festive parade are encouraged to line up in the R. Roger Rowe School parking lot at 12:15 p.m.

The parade is sponsored by the Rancho Santa Fe Association, the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, the RSF Polo Club and the RSF Community Center.