New speed bumps aim to slow drivers in Rowe School parking lot

The Rancho Santa Fe School District will add speed bumps to the Rowe parking lot this summer.

R. Roger Rowe School will add speed bumps to the parking lot over the summer, in attempt to curb speeding issues and improve campus safety.

The Rancho Santa Fe School District board approved a $6,100 expenditure at its June 9 meeting for a total of eight speed bumps across the length of the parking lot, as well as stanchions to provide a pedestrian pathway.

The addition of speed bumps came as a recommendation from the board’s safety and security liaison Paul Seitz and Ben Holbert, director of safety, security, facilities and technology.

The district has tried many things to calm traffic in the parking lot, including having a speed trailer and staff acting as monitors. Despite those measures, people are frequently hitting 35 miles per hour through the lot while children are present, Seitz said.

“We think it will slow everyone down,” outgoing Superintendent Donna Tripi said.

The school worked with the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District to ensure there would still be clearance for emergency vehicles with the installation of the new bumps.

