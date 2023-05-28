Rowe teachers request salary boost, culture shift

As contract negotiations continue between the Rancho Santa Fe School District and the Rancho Santa Fe School Faculty Association, teachers marched along the R. Roger Rowe School morning drop-off line on May 26. Signs toted by staff included “Teachers united for quality pay” and “Our working conditions are their learning conditions”.

According to a representative from the faculty association (RSFA), negotiation sessions so far have been “promising” and they have plans to come to the table again with their proposal on May 30. As the district looks to restructure the salary schedule this year, the RSFA is looking for increased wages and healthcare benefits and for the district to consider master’s degree and longevity stipends, which the district has never offered its teachers.

Members of the RSFA’s negotiating team most recently spoke out to the board during public comment at an April board meeting, advocating for a fair wage that would allow the district to retain and attract talented teachers.

“Our impressive test scores and the students’ excitement when they arrive to school each day are a testament to the incredible environment the staff has cultivated over the years,” said fourth grade teacher Haley Bradford said. “This educational experience would not be possible without the amazing teachers we have here at R. Roger Rowe.”

The teachers are looking to be compensated similarly to educators in surrounding districts. Bradford said previously the average salary difference between RSF and districts like San Dieguito and Solana Beach used to be 9% but the gap has widened to 13.72%. Teacher Janel Maud said that Rowe teachers are paid far less for providing an above-average educational experience.

“The Rancho Santa Fe School District expects to have the best teachers on the cheap,” Maud said. “We have the opportunity to change the culture of our learning community in order to reflect what is most important to our school: an amazing experience for our students.”

Teachers received a 4% salary increase in 2021 for the 2020-22 school years. The board approved a budget for this school year with slight deficit spending, reflecting its commitment to set aside funding to replace the gym roof this summer. Looking ahead, the district is proposing to deficit spend for the next two years but maintains a reserve level of 22.7% or $3.3 million, above the state’s required 3% reserve.

The board will adopt its budget for the 2023-24 school year in June—the annual budget hearing will be held on Friday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m.