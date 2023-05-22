Fond farewells at final Friday on the Field

On May 19, R. Roger Rowe School students and parents surprised outgoing Superintendent Donna Tripi and elementary school Principal Megan Loh during the Friday on the Field assembly. Students showed the two educators their gratitude for their time at the school with flowers, gifts and notes.

Tripi is resigning after five years as the Rancho Santa Fe School District superintendent and Loh recently accepted a principal position at Reidy Creek Elementary in the Escondido Union School District. Loh had been at R. Roger Rowe for 12 years, serving as a fifth grade teacher and also as the K-8 interim principal during a time of transition.

Student Council members thanked and recognized Tripi for leading with “compassion and integrity”, for keeping school open during the pandemic, greeting students at morning drop-off and showing her support by attending many school events.

Students recognize and thank Superintendent Donna Tripi. (Chondra Brown)

“Thank you for being a caring and involved superintendent,” the students said. “You genuinely care for every student and want us to be the best version of ourselves.”

Eighth-grader Kensi Cunningham said Loh is dedicated and kind—she remembers Loh walking her into her classroom on her first day at Rowe when she was a third grader.

“You may not hear it enough, maybe never, but everyone here today thanks you,” said Kensi. “While we are saddened to see you go, we know you will inspire, motivate and bring change to your new students just like you did to us.”

The board accepted Loh’s resignation at the May 19 meeting, where they also accepted the resignation of Jeremy Owen, the director of special education. The board is expected to approve the contract for the new superintendent Dr. Tom Bennett in June.

