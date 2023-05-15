Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club begins search for new general manager

Rancho Santa Fe Golf Cub General Manager Todd Huizinga has resigned after a little over a year at the club. Huizinga’s last day on the job was April 21 as he accepted a new position at The Grove, a private golf club community outside of Nashville, Tenn.

Shanon McCarthy, director of memberships and communications, has again taken over as interim general manager, a role she held for about 10 months during the search for Huizinga in 2021.

Todd Huizinga, the new general manager of the RSF Golf Club. (Courtesy RSF Association)

When he came to Rancho Santa Fe in January 2022, Huzinga brought over 30 years of private club experience at courses in Texas and Arizona.

In a message to golf club members, RSF Golf Club President Vince Renda said they have already begun the search for a new manager.

“Our goal is to find someone that embodies our mission and vision as well as a strong leader to lead our most valuable asset, our great staff,” Renda said.

The club is readying to begin the next phase of its $11.4 million course renovation, updates to the driving range and short game areas. The construction is expected to take about 12 weeks.