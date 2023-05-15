Rancho Santa Fe Association selects Dominique Albrecht as new manager

The Rancho Santa Fe Association has named its new manager. Following the resignation of Christy Whalen last week, RSF Association Assistant Manager Dominique Albrecht will step into the head role.

The board made the decision in closed session on May 11 and introduced her to the community at the annual meeting that night.

Dominique Albrecht, new RSF Association manager. (Courtesy of RSF Association)

“She is easily the best pick to replace Christy,” said RSF Association Board President Dan Comstock. “We are excited and energized to have Dominique lead us forward.”

Albrecht was hired in February 2022, coming to Rancho Santa Fe from the City of Coronado where she served as the assistant city manager. She also held positions with the County of San Diego in the Department of Housing and Community Development Services, the University of California San Diego in the Office of Operational Strategic Initiatives, and has experience as a staff member on a U.S. Senate commission.

Albrecht said she was grateful for the leadership opportunity in Rancho Santa Fe.

“I’ve really grown to love and appreciate this community,” Albrecht said.

