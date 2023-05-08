Advertisement
Rancho Santa Fe Association manager resigns

The Rancho Santa Fe Association offices.
The Rancho Santa Fe Association offices.
(Karen Billing)
The Rancho Santa Fe Association board announced last week that Manager Christy Whalen has resigned. Her last day on the job will be June 15.

Whalen joined the Association in 2015 as the communications manager. She served as assistant manager and then interim manager prior to being officially appointed to the head job in 2018. More details are expected to be shared at this week’s annual meeting on Thursday, May 11 at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. —Karen Billing

