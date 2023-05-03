Bike to Work Day renamed Bike Anywhere Day, set for May 18

Yi Chang rides south on the Rose Canyon Bike Path during the 29th annual SANDAG Bike to Work Day in San Diego on May 16, 2019. Chang was riding from the UTC area to Chula Vista.

Bike to Work Day, a tradition in San Diego for more than 30 years, has been rebranded Bike Anywhere Day to broaden the annual event’s appeal and acknowledge that many more people now work from home.

Scheduled for May 18 this year, Bike Anywhere Day encourages people throughout San Diego County to consider riding a bicycle to their job, an exercise class, a lunch date or any activity they would normally get to by car.

Free T-shirts and refreshments will be available at roughly 100 “pit stops” organized by the county’s regional planning agency, the San Diego Association of Governments, which is sponsoring the event. Pit stops will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Encouraging people to experiment with bicycle commuting has become steadily more important for cities as they strive to lower greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

For example, a revised climate action plan unveiled last year by the city of San Diego sets a goal of cycling making up 7 percent of commutes by 2030 and 10 percent by 2035.

SANDAG officials say the event aims to promote biking as a viable, fun and healthy transportation choice for everyday trips and to combat traffic congestion and air pollution.

“I encourage everyone to participate in Bike Anywhere Day — it’s a perfect opportunity to try out biking and attend fun community workshops and events,” said county Supervisor Nora Vargas. “It shows our commitment as a county to promoting active ways of transportation and moves us closer to cleaner air and healthier and stronger communities.”

In conjunction with the event, SANDAG is offering free bike education to schools and employers across the region and organizing community bike rides. Visit sandag.org for details.

Bike to Work Day, which took a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, returned in May 2022 — the 30th time the event was held.

All cyclists are encouraged to wear helmets during the event.