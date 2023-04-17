So Cal Pro Series futures event coming to Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club will play host to the RSF Pro Open, a USTA pro circuit event May 29-June 4. The So Cal Pro Series tournament is a $15,000 pro future event for men and women, funded by the USTA and Southern California Tennis Association.

The Rancho Santa Fe Association board approved the tennis club’s proposal for the event at the April 13 board meeting.

According to RSF Tennis Club Manager John Chanfreau, the event will feature players ranked in the top 200 in the world. The idea is to give youth and collegiate players in Southern California an opportunity to earn points to get on the main tours—he expects more than a handful of RSF Tennis Club youth players to get into the tournament.

“This is a really neat experience for our club and also for our members,” Chanfreau said. “It’s a great event to just build our youth players in Southern California.”

The tournament is expected to generate revenues of $6,000 to $12,000 for the club.

