From e-bikes to human trafficking and homelessness, an update on proposed state laws by North County reps

One of two bills that Blakespear announced after her swearing-in ceremony, along with SB 8, SB 7 would add “homeless” as an income category in the Regional Housing Needs Allocation process. The RHNA process provides every community in the state with a number of new housing units it needs to provide at all income levels based on trends in population growth.

“Homelessness in California is an urgent issue and needs to be considered in local regional housing needs assessments,” the bill reads.

SB 7 has been referred to the Senate’s Housing Committee, of which Blakespear is a member.