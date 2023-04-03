Four candidates will be on the ballot in RSF Association board election

It’s election season in Rancho Santa Fe with four candidates running to fill two available seats on the RSF Association Board of Directors. Candidates for the spring election include Steve Dunn, David Gamboa, Sahar Rutledge and Jeff Simmons. A fifth candidate, Cristian Zarcu, withdrew his name.

The new directors will replace Rick Sapp and Greg Gruzdowich who are finishing up their three-year terms.

The annual meeting will be held on Thursday, May 11 and will feature a candidate forum. The candidate’s election materials will start arriving in P.O. boxes next week, mailed by the Association on April 11. Ballots will be mailed following the annual meeting and residents have until June 12 to vote. The votes will be tallied at a special meeting on June 13.

