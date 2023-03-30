Nathan Fletcher to resign May 15 from San Diego County Board of Supervisors

Nathan Fletcher — the Democratic San Diego County supervisor who was considered a shoo-in for the California Senate as late as Sunday, before he was named in a civil sexual harassment and assault lawsuit — says he will resign from the county Board of Supervisors effective May 15.

Fletcher will remain in office but on medical leave until then, he said Thursday morning, after announcing his plans to resign late Wednesday night. The Board of Supervisors will decide whether to appoint a candidate to fill his seat or hold a special election to replace him, county officials said.

The announcements came hours after he acknowledged inappropriate behavior with Grecia Figueroa, a former Metropolitan Transit System public relations officer who accused Fletcher of kissing and groping her in a lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court.

Fletcher, who said late Sunday he was entering treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol abuse, denied the assault and harassment allegations but resigned Tuesday from the MTS board, which oversees the San Diego trolley and bus system and which he had chaired.

But the scandal did not dissipate throughout the day Wednesday, as political adversaries criticized his behavior and called for his resignation.

“The strain on my wife and family over the past week has been immense and unbearable,” Fletcher wrote in a statement posted on Twitter just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. “A combination of my personal mistakes plus false accusations has created a burden that my family shouldn’t have to bear.”

At least two staffers in his county office resigned Wednesday as a result of the accusations, even though Fletcher broadly denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

In his resignation message, Fletcher thanked his supporters and constituents.

“I am proud of what we accomplished together,” he said. “My decision today is solely based on what is best for my family.”

Fletcher’s wife, the former state Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, registered her support for her husband in a social media post.

“I love my husband,” Gonzalez said on Twitter. “He has acknowledged his mistakes & I believe his name will be cleared of false accusations. Still, I asked him to resign to lessen the strain on our family.”

Figueroa said in her lawsuit that Fletcher began interacting with her on social media in 2021. Within several months, she said, he began inviting her to private meetings and kissed and groped her against her will.

Fletcher announced last month that he would seek to succeed Sen. Toni Atkins in the state Senate, and he became the immediate favorite in the 2024 campaign.

He said Sunday he was ending his campaign to focus on his recovery.

Fletcher’s plan to resign in May leaves open the race for Atkins’ Senate seat, as well as the Fourth Supervisorial District, which he now represents.

The Board of Supervisors must decide whether to appoint a successor or hold a special election following his resignation. The board can also choose a combination of those options and appoint a successor until a special election takes place.

Amy Reichert, who lost a challenge to Fletcher in November, said she is considering a second run.

“I do hope there is a special election,” Reichert said. “I think the people deserve to vote for their elected representative. I am absolutely interested in running for county Board of Supervisors.”